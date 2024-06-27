4 Carolina Panthers players looking for redemption in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Being the No. 1 pick comes with added pressure. Bryce Young was the quarterback chosen by the Carolina Panthers following their daring trade with the Chicago Bears in 2023. This cost more than they initially envisaged after the former Alabama star went through significant hardship during his first season in a professional environment.
The Panthers thought they were ready to drop in Young and take off. Previous general manager Scott Fitterer felt he'd constructed the roster effectively enough for the promising signal-caller to flourish immediately. The presence of Frank Reich and his supposed all-star staff was seen by many as the perfect environment for any fledgling presence under center.
They were wrong.
Carolina failed Young in every conceivable way. Their offensive line became porous and unsuited to the zone-blocking concepts implemented. The Panthers' pass-catchers couldn't separate consistently aside from veteran Adam Thielen. Reich and his brain trust were at severe loggerheads regarding his development. It was a confidence-sapping catastrophe.
The Heisman Trophy winner isn't without blame. Young suffered issues with his pocket footwork on occasion. His deep ball accuracy needs significant work. Deciphering when to take off with more conviction when pressure arrives is also going to serve him well moving forward.
Those in power did everything possible to give Young a helping hand this offseason. His supporting cast across every offensive position group looks enhanced. Dave Canales is a renowned quarterback developer and is molding a scheme around his strengths. There will be an extra emphasis on establishing the run - something else working in the Southern California native's favor.
Young's ignored the outside noise, for the most part. But the level of scathing and unfair criticism coming his way serves as an added sense of motivation heading into his second season.
If Young takes on Canales' guidance and makes use of the improved options at his disposal, those critics who've already written him off will be eating their words in no time.