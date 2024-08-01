4 Carolina Panthers players losing crucial ground at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
There are concerns surrounding the cornerback unit heading into the 2024 season. Many fans believe the Carolina Panthers need more, especially considering the injury issues suffered by Jaycee Horn over his three-year career. This is not an opinion shared by general manager Dan Morgan.
Horn is the alpha and looks set for a genuine breakout campaign if he finally puts a consistent run of games together. Dane Jackson is enjoying a fine training camp, which alleviates concerns about his chances of emerging into a starting role after his free-agent switch.
Troy Hill remains a dependable presence in the slot despite his advancing years. There's been a lot to like about Dicaprio Bootle's performance levels so far. The Panthers are also high on rookie Chau Smith-Wade with some extra refinement under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
This would give the Panthers five cornerbacks to take through onto their 53-man roster unless there's a drastic shift in course. That leaves perhaps one spot depending on the numbers. It's not hard to see why things aren't looking too promising for D'Shawn Jamison right now.
Jamison featured in 11 percent of defensive snaps last season from 15 games - one of which he started. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas has struggled so far at camp. He's found life difficult coping with the improved urgency from Carolina's wide receivers during drills and scrimmages according to those in attendance. A huge effort is needed to give the coaching staff a tough decision before final cuts.
Much like the situation with most on the roster bubble, how Jamison performs over Carolina's preseason games will be vital. The Panthers will likely give the Lamar Texas High School product with opportunities to get himself noticed. This should also include special teams, which will become increasingly important in 2024 due to the NFL's new kickoff rules.
The sixth cornerback spot is wide open. That's the best Jamison can hope for at this juncture.