4 Carolina Panthers players that must turn heads at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Keith Taylor Jr. - Carolina Panthers CB
It's been a relatively quiet offseason for Keith Taylor Jr. in terms of headlines and practice reactions. Whether that's a good or bad thing has yet to be determined.
There is an enormous amount of pressure on the Carolina Panthers' cornerback room heading into the 2023 campaign. Injuries and poor production coupled with a distinct lack of investment throughout the spring mean the unit has every chance of becoming a weak link unless players like Taylor stand up and make the necessary improvements.
Taylor has the length and size to potentially excel within Ejiro Evero's system. But there was some steep regression from the former fifth-round selection last season after demonstrating promise as a rookie that cannot be ignored.
With others such as Jammie Robinson and Rejzohn Wright hoping for coverage duties under Frank Reich's new staff, the onus is on Taylor and others to leave no doubt as to their importance. Otherwise, a situation could emerge where they're demoted further down the depth chart than ever before.
While this would be extremely disappointing for the player and Carolina, all hope is not lost just yet where Taylor is concerned. Even if it's hard to look at his hopes with any genuine optimism until further notice.