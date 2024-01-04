4 Carolina Panthers players who need extended reps in 2023 regular-season finale
It's time for these Carolina Panthers players to show what they've got...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players require extended reps during their regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
It's been a season to forget for the Carolina Panthers. Expectations were higher than ever after what many deemed to be a profitable offseason. Sadly for everyone associated with the franchise, it didn't take long for things to descend into chaos.
The Panthers are the league's worst team. They are giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are looking for a new head coach. Their owner - David Tepper - continues to bring shame to the organization with embarrassing public displays of petulance.
Interim head coach Chris Tabor is looking to finish on a high this weekend and prevent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from clinching the NFC South at Bank of America Stadium. He should also take this chance to give those lower down the pecking order increased involvement as part of the team's planning for the future.
It's a fine line, in all honesty. But here are four Panthers players who need extended reps in the 2023 regular-season finale.
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
The jury is still out regarding Jammie Robinson's long-term role with the franchise. He was seen as a development project when the Carolina Panthers selected him in the fifth round, featuring more on special teams than on the defensive rotation throughout his rookie campaign.
This should change in Week 18. The Panthers need to get Robinson on the field more prominently. This will give them a better scope of how much the former Florida State star has developed in Year 1 of his professional career and what areas need further refinement.
This would mean reducing the reps of either Vonn Bell or Xavier Woods. However, those two veteran pieces have already proven themselves capable of producing the goods.