4 Carolina Panthers players who need extended reps in 2023 regular-season finale
It's time for these Carolina Panthers players to show what they've got...
By Dean Jones
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard has been one of the few bright spots to emerge from the Carolina Panthers this season. He's surged to No. 1 on the running back depth chart and looks to have a bright future under another new coaching regime. As for Miles Sanders? It's been a total dud.
Sanders came into the Panthers on the back of a Pro Bowl campaign. His poor start to the season and injury problems left him with a reduced role over the second half of 2023. It could be worth giving Raheem Blackshear his snaps in the regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There's been a lot to like about Blackshear's explosiveness as a backfield threat and kick returner. This is the last chance he'll have to showcase his talents before an offseason of uncertainty. That might provide the urgency needed to maximize every touch coming his way if given the opportunity.
Hubbard is the only running back who should have any great confidence in his hopes of a roster spot in 2024. Blackshear arguably has more upside than Sanders, although there's no telling for sure when one considers the former undrafted free agent has amassed just 13 carries and seven targets over the first 16 games.
After Sanders' indifferent at best campaign, what's the worst that can happen?