4 Carolina Panthers players who need a monster offseason in 2024
It's time for these Carolina Panthers players to show more...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young should be looking forward to the new season more than most. After the worst imaginable start to his NFL career, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft had the chance to silence some increasing doubters and start showing the world why he was the signal-caller chosen over C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.
This needs to be a collective effort. Young must work out some problem areas of his game such as drop-back timing and downfield accuracy. Having a renowned quarterback developer in head coach Dave Canales should help greatly. This was one of the primary reasons why the Panthers appointed him, so their relationship must mesh immediately.
Carolina's supporting cast also needs to be more accountable. Dan Morgan invested heavily in the offensive line interior to potentially provide Young with more time in the pocket. He also acquired a legitimate route-runner who can create separation after landing wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade.
The onus is on Canales to mold an offensive scheme around Young's strengths. Once this task is accomplished, it's about engraining the philosophy into every player on offense to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.
Young has special traits. He lacked self-belief at times last season, but who can blame the Heisman Trophy winner after how things unfolded through no real fault of his own?
However, it's vital Young imposes himself and makes significant strides as the offseason progresses.