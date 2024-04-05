4 Carolina Panthers players with potential to dominate in 2024
Big things are expected from these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown is the Carolina Panthers' best player. That's not in question after a phenomenal 2023 campaign while all around the imposing defensive lineman crumbled.
After impressing over his first three seasons, Brown took his game to completely new heights last time around. The former first-round pick broke the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and emerging as one of the league's best young players at the position for good measure.
The sky's the limit for Brown with better options around him. Carolina brought in A'Shawn Robinson to further improve their run-stopping prowess. If Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum can form a productive edge tandem in Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme, the Panthers' front seven might show improvement despite trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants.
There is the small matter of Brown's pending contract extension to consider before then. The one-time Auburn college star has one year remaining on its current deal. Given that Drew Rosenhaus is his agent and how Burns' situation was mismanaged, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of the player holding out until the situation gets resolved.
Hopefully, Dan Morgan can resolve this matter quickly. Brown is a cornerstone piece only just entering his prime. His potential to dominate next season to enter the truly elite category is there for all to see.