4 Carolina Panthers players with potential to dominate in 2024
Big things are expected from these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn is a genuine enigma. While the cornerback is one of the league's best coverage presences when healthy, staying on the field remains a significant complication that has prevented the player from reaching his true potential.
Last season was another frustrating one on the health front for Horn. A significant hamstring tear restricted him to just six games. The former first-round pick's featured in just 22 contests over his first three seasons, which is extremely disappointing when one considers his exceptional gifts.
The Carolina Panthers will be hoping he finally puts a consistent run of games together this time around. They look a little light of decent cornerback options after trading Donte Jackson and letting C.J. Henderson walk. Dane Jackson and Troy Hill should help, but losing Horn for any length of time in 2024 is going to come with cataclysmic ramifications attached.
Dan Morgan has to decide whether or not to trigger Horn's fifth-year option before then. It makes sense to activate the contract clause on the off chance he remains fit and thrives. If not, then the former South Carolina standout gets one final opportunity to prove his worth in 2025.
If - and it's a big one - Horn can remain on the field for 80-90 percent of games, that'll be a big step in the right direction. It should also see the defensive back emerge into a dominant cover cornerback capable of locking down one side of the field.