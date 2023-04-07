4 Carolina Panthers players that could be replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
Shi Smith - Carolina Panthers WR
Even though the Carolina Panthers had to give up D.J. Moore in their trade with the Chicago Bears, it's not looking too bad within the wide receiver room all things considered. This is yet further proof of the fine recruitment strategy implemented by influential figures.
Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark signed in free agency to provide two solid starting options. More is also expected from the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. within a new creative offense devised by Thomas Brown and Frank Reich.
One of the forgotten men in this equation is Shi Smith. The former sixth-round selection has flashed moments of quality when targets came his way, but he could be the odd man out if the Panthers bring in another dynamic pass-catching presence from the college ranks in 2023.
Smith is seen as a slot option who did progress from a numbers standpoint last season despite the Panthers deploying a run-first offense under Steve Wilks. However, the one-time South Carolina star's 53.8 percent catch success rate indicates dependability is an issue that must progress this offseason.
Carolina's new and improved coaching staff has no emotional attachment to Smith, so it's vital the wideout hits the ground running when OTAs and training camp roll around. He'll be given every chance to shine - even if the margin for error is going to be incredibly slim regardless of whether another prospect is acquired via the 2023 NFL Draft or not.