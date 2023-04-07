4 Carolina Panthers players that could be replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
It would be a massive surprise if the Carolina Panthers didn't acquire another cornerback relatively early during the 2023 NFL Draft. Those in power have ignored this particular position group in free agency despite some serious concerns, which means it's essential the unit is bolstered in some capacity before the campaign.
Perhaps this represents a vote of confidence in underperforming players such as Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson. Both failed to meet even modest expectations last season, with their inept performances during Carolina's crunch clash at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 playing a leading role in the team's eventual demise.
Henderson won't be getting his fifth-year option picked up this off-season. This leaves the former first-round selection facing a career crossroads heading into the final year of his rookie deal.
The one-time Florida stud was tipped to be the next great shutdown cornerback coming out of college. But questions about his desire and inconsistent production leave Henderson on the brink of becoming an afterthought unless things improve drastically next time around.
If the Panthers bring in another capable presence or two via the draft or free agency, the urgency increases further for Henderson. And there will be no sentiment whatsoever in the decision-making process despite what Carolina gave up to acquire him from the Jacksonville Jaguars.