4 Carolina Panthers players that could be replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
This might seem a little harsh considering how impactful Raheem Blackshear was when carries came his way last season. However, this is a new coaching staff with a fresh set of ideas, so acquiring another running back from a deep-looking 2023 NFL Draft class cannot be dismissed entirely.
Much like the wide receiver room, Carolina's running back options are seemingly in good shape despite D'Onta Foreman leaving in free agency for the Chicago Bears. Miles Sanders was the marquee signing that provides a true three-down presence, with Chuba Hubbard's encouraging progress in 2022 something else that could potentially come with a similar level of involvement next time around.
Blackshear is a decent option and fitted in well after the Panthers picked him up off the Buffalo Bills practice squad. His on-field vision and explosiveness came across plenty, as did his ability as a kick returner - another notable element to the player's game that deserves praise.
With that being said, the NFL is a cutthroat business when push comes to shove. If general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff feel like a better option can be acquired from the college ranks, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
All Blackshear can do is wait and hope that's not the case. However, the possibility is there for all to see once other key needs have been addressed.