4 Carolina Panthers players who could ruffle feathers at 2023 training camp
Could these Carolina Panthers plaers produce a surprise at camp?
By Dean Jones
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
It's no secret that Chandler Zavala was desperate to join the Carolina Panthers. The offensive lineman even took the bold step of texting general manager Scott Fitterer to plead his case one more time just before Day 3 began.
As it turned out, Zavala didn't have to wait long before heading his dreams come true. The Panthers took the former North Carolina State star at No 114 overall, which pairs him back up with college teammate Ikem Ekwonu in the hope this duo can pick up where they left off.
Expecting Zavala to earn starting reps immediately might be asking too much. Brady Christensen will man the left guard position after performing well during his first season on the interior, with Cade Mays looking like the favorite to fill in at right guard for Austin Corbett until the veteran returns from torn ACL.
That said, nothing is set in stone. Frank Reich has been eager for everyone to earn their spot through hard work, taking on coaching, and producing the goods on the field - something that Zavala can also accomplish by making every rep count during camp.
Zavala has the athleticism and raw aggressiveness normally associated with Wolfpack linemen, Ekwonu included. If he improves some technical elements under James Campen's exceptional guidance, he'll give the coaching staff plenty to think about that's for sure.