4 Carolina Panthers players we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
Things haven't gone according to plan for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
When the Carolina Panthers ignored other glaring needs to select Terrace Marshall Jr. at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, those in power seemed pretty pleased with themselves. They stopped the player from joining a division rival - the New Orleans Saints were reportedly ready to take him with the next pick - and thought he'd be able to become a physical factor in the passing game to go alongside D.J. Moore.
Marshall was the overlooked member of LSU's iconic offense behind the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson. The hope was he could excel with more responsibilities on his shoulders. Aside from the odd flash and starring during training camps, it's been a largely underwhelming three years in Carolina.
For some reason, the Panthers and Marshall weren't a good match. He's mustered 110 targets - 64 of which he's brought in for 767 receiving yards and one touchdown - but everything has yet to come together for the wideout. These frustrations boiled over before the 2023 trade deadline when he asked to seek a move away.
Those in positions of power granted this request. Unfortunately for the wideout, no offer worth considering arrived. That's a glaring indication of how his talent is being perceived around the league.
Marshall is a candidate for early release this offseason. Considering where he was drafted, it's a bitter disappointment.