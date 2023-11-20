4 Carolina Panthers players who should not see another snap in 2023
Some of these players may have played their last game in Carolina.
By Luke Gray
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line regression has been stark and concerning. From the best unit in 2022 to arguably the worst this season, it will likely cost coach James Campen his job unless something changes.
With the downturn of Carolina's protection, rookie Chandler Zavala has been the weakest by a distance. He was solid at North Carolina State and was touted as a solid Day 3 pick-up viewed as a development project.
But despite many touting him as the future at left guard before a snap was taken, it’s clear that Zavala is nowhere near ready to be an NFL starter. The Panthers’ decision to start him against the Dallas Cowboys was setting the player up for failure.
Releasing Calvin Throckmorton was a panic move by the Panthers. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t pay off.
Against one of the league's best pass-rushing units, the Panthers gave up seven sacks. It was another tough day at the office for Zavala as he was schooled by Micah Parsons.
While Parsons is one of the league’s best at rushing the passer, Zavala not even getting a hand on the All-Pro is a sign he’s currently way out of his depth.
For the safety of whoever is the starting quarterback moving forward, the team would be wise to keep Zavala away from offensive snaps. This would result in Cade Mays or even Nash Jensen being given an opportunity in his place.