4 Carolina Panthers players with soaring stock after 2024 free agency
Things are looking up for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players saw their respective stocks soar following a dramatic free-agency period for the franchise in 2024?
Dan Morgan wants to change the culture and return it to the days when Carolina Panthers fans had a team to be proud of. That's not going to happen overnight when one considers the current state of affairs, but the new general manager is making the best of a less-than-ideal situation during his first offseason as the team's front-office leader.
Morgan made some tough decisions. He made underperforming veterans on bad contracts surplus to requirements to ensure future financial flexibility. A few big splashes were made, but everything was being implemented with the future in mind.
Whether this results in an immediate turnaround in fortunes is debatable. The Panthers were the NFL's worst team in 2023 - so the bar isn't exactly high regarding growth under head coach Dave Canales - but there's just no telling for sure.
Very few on the roster were safe as Morgan began his revamp. Some got a supreme vote of confidence from the new man in charge. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players with soaring stock following a frantic free agency for the franchise in 2024.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Dave Canales has made no secret about his desire to run the football with more purpose. The head coach even claimed there would be a level of stubbornness attached. Even when the ground game isn't necessarily clicking, he'll keep pounding the rock to keep opposing defenses guessing if nothing else.
No running back reinforcements have arrived as yet. The run game did receive a significant boost after the Carolina Panthers signed Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to upgrade their offensive line interior. This could be fantastic news for Chuba Hubbard when it's all said and done.
Hubbard looks set to be the No. 1 backfield option unless there's a drastic shift of course during the 2024 NFL Draft. Considering the improvements to the protection and the extra motivation of a contract year, the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his professional career seems like an attainable goal.