4 Carolina Panthers players with unrealistic expectations in 2024
By Dean Jones
Expectations are rising for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Nobody is anticipating a deep postseason run during their first campaign under new head coach Dave Canales. That said, those in power are quietly confident improvements can arrive if the same trend continues throughout the offseason.
Canales has restored a sense of belonging quickly. He's stripped everything down and is working on improving the fundamentals of each player. While the primary focus is on quarterback Bryce Young, this needs to be a collective effort to get the Panthers trending in a positive direction.
The bar isn't exactly high for Canales to enhance the Panthers' lowly record. It's going to be a gradual process. Achieving a sense of stability after such a turbulent campaign should encourage fans enough to suggest they're on the right track.
It'll be interesting to see how things evolve throughout the summer and when competitive action arrives. But these four Panthers players are heading into the 2024 campaign with unrealistic expectations on their shoulders.
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Dan Morgan's always been higher on Dane Jackson than most. He banged the table hard for the Buffalo Bills to take the cornerback at No. 239 overall in the 220 NFL Draft. Once he was there for the taking in free agency, the new front-office leader struck with conviction to bring him into the fold.
Looking at the cornerback options as they stand, Jackson looks set to become the starting outside coverage presence opposite Jaycee Horn. He was seen as a situational player during his time with the Bills, so a huge effort is needed with increased responsibilities on his shoulders.
Many expect Jackson to become a nice complimentary piece. Others harbor the belief he can thrive in a starting role. While that could be the case, giving up 74.3 percent of targets and a 109.6 passer rating when targets last season suggests otherwise.
The Carolina Panthers might sign or claim another cornerback before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around. But for now, expectations surrounding Jackson appear unrealistic until proven otherwise.