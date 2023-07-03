4 Carolina Panthers players facing an uphill battle at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
Much has been made of the Carolina Panthers' lack of investment in their pass-rushing options opposite Brian Burns this offseason. The coaching staff seems confident those in the books can enhance their respective skill sets with NFL-caliber guidance, with hopes also high surrounding third-round selection D.J. Johnson with a smooth transition to the professional ranks.
Marquis Haynes Sr. drew rave reviews for his performances throughout early workouts. Yetur Gross-Matos is another who's received praise for his adjustment from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker, which isn't the easiest switch all things considered.
Less has been said about Amare Barno. The 2022 sixth-round selection caught the eye during extremely limited involvement last season, which left many wondering if more could be on the way with another full offseason under his belt.
While that could still be the case, Barno looks far down the pecking order heading into camp. If Johnson picks things up quicker than anticipated, then a situation could emerge where the Virginia Tech product could become an afterthought when it's all said and done.
This increases Barno's urgency exponentially during his time at Wofford College. If the Panthers manage to get their hands on another veteran edge presence that can contribute immediately, then it's hard to envisage any sort of role for the second-year-pro in 2023.