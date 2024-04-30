4 Carolina Panthers players who are not safe after the 2024 NFL Draft
These Carolina Panthers are fighting for their future post-draft.
By Dean Jones
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proudly proclaimed that Jonathon Brooks was high on their draft board after the best interview he'd conducted with an NFL Draft prospect in three decades, the Carolina Panthers didn't leave anything to chance. Dan Morgan struck with conviction, trading up to No. 46 overall to secure the running back's services.
While this left Jones with some egg on his face, it was surprising to see the Panthers go after a running back so early in the process. It wasn't seen as the biggest need, so Brooks' arrival is the biggest indicator yet of Dave Canales' intentions for this offense moving forward.
The head coach has made no secret of his intent to make Carolina become a dominant rushing attack. The offensive line seems tailor-made to be physical and aggressive in pursuit of carving up running lanes. Brooks boasts the dynamic traits normally associated with productive backfield threats, so hopes are high that he can make an immediate impact providing there are no lingering effects from his ACL tear suffered last season.
This also raises urgency and competition. The bar is being raised and performance levels must reflect that. Raheem Blackshear seems to be No. 4 on the running back depth chart as it stands, so a huge effort is needed from the undrafted free agent despite signing a new one-year deal this offseason.
Blackshear has some elusive traits that have flashed throughout his time in Carolina so far. Much will depend on how many running backs the Panthers take through onto their 53-man roster, but the new kicking rules might be something that works in the player's favor when push comes to shove.
Having two explosive return threats would be highly advantageous as the NFL looks to make this an exciting element once again. Blackshear and Ihmir Smith-Marsette could become a productive tandem in this regard, but there are no guarantees whatsoever following Carolina's decision to spend a high-end pick on Brooks.