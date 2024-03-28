4 Carolina Panthers players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Don't count these Carolina Panthers players out just yet...
By Dean Jones
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers C
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers made revamping their offensive line a top priority once the recruitment period began. Bryce Young was one of the league's most sacked quarterbacks for a reason. Injuries didn't help, but something drastic was needed to ensure the quarterback got a fighting chance.
The additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis should fortify the guard positions. These acquisitions also mean a role change for Austin Corbett, who is projected to be the team's starting center after Bradley Bozeman became surplus to requirements.
This is a gamble, there's no getting away from that. Corbett doesn't have a lot of experience as an offensive line anchor and primary pre-snap communicator. The former second-round pick spent the majority of his time in the NFL at the right guard spot. So there is a substantial amount of hard work ahead in the coming months.
Corbett has the talent to cope well with this transition. However, it's also worth remembering that the Nevada college product is coming off two serious knee injuries in consecutive seasons.
There are red flags that cannot sway the Panthers from selecting a long-term center if the situation presents itself during the 2024 NFL Draft. That said, this could also be the spark that ignites Carolina's protection into a cohesive unit at long last.