4 Carolina Panthers players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Don't count these Carolina Panthers players out just yet...
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders' first season with the Carolina Panthers was an unmitigated disaster. The running back dealt with injury issues and seemed to lack the explosiveness that became prevalent throughout his Pro Bowl campaign in 2022. Many thought he would be one and done. Had it not been for his contract, those in power might have moved on.
Thanks to the incompetence of Samir Suleiman and Scott Fitterer, the Panthers are giving Sanders another shot. He was paid a $2 million roster bonus earlier this month, which suggests that Dave Canales sees something in the former second-round pick.
Sanders has a fresh chip on his shoulder and increased doubters to silence next season. Chuba Hubbard looks like the No. 1 backfield option, but if anyone can help the player return to something like his old form, it's Carolina's new head coach.
Canales has made no secret of his desire to run the football with stubborn effectiveness. Asking Hubbard to accumulate 30 touches per game is a stretch. Therefore, moving forward with a committee approach could be the best way to keep everyone fresh. Sanders has a role to play, although the prospect of adding someone else during the draft cannot be dismissed either.
To say this is a make-or-break campaign for Sanders would be an understatement. But with extra motivation and added urgency, the Penn State product might end up surprising a few en route to better fortunes in 2024.