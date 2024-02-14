4 Carolina Panthers players whose fate is sealed after Dave Canales hire
These players might not get a reprieve under new head coach Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
One big flaw behind the Carolina Panthers' failings last season was on offense. Ejiro Evero's defense and the special teams unit deployed by Chris Tabor held up the end of their respective bargains. Offensively, it was an absolute catastrophe.
Bryce Young didn't have adequate protection from an offensive line that lacked the cohesion fans saw in 2022. The rookie quarterback got almost nothing from the skill positions aside from veteran Adam Thielen's consistency. Players expected to grow under Carolina's supposed all-star staff fluffed their lines. It was also a far cry from former general manager Scott Fitterer's belief he'd done everything possible to help the No. 1 pick.
The Panthers were well within their right to bet on Laviska Shenault Jr.'s upside. There were moments of genuine promise following his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately for the player, injuries and poor performance resulted in a minimal contribution last time around.
Shenault gained just 10 targets from eight games for 60 receiving yards in 2023. He also received 12 carries for 55 rushing yards before going to injured reserve. This was expected to be his breakout campaign under an enhanced offensive coaching staff. It turned out to be anything but.
Dave Canales needs a fresh injection of offensive weapons to put around Young. With Shenault set to become a free agent, the chances of him sticking around appear remote