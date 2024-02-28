4 Carolina Panthers players who won't be missed in 2024
By Dean Jones
DeShawn Williams - Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers didn't have much money to throw around last offseason. They needed to make every cent count. Ejiro Evero turned to a trusted figure after becoming defensive coordinator in the form of DeShawn Williams, who penned a short-term deal to hopefully build on the best campaign of his professional career with the Denver Broncos in 2022.
Williams had the size and skill set to potentially become a significant asset as a 3-4 defensive end in Evero's base scheme. Although the Clemson star played 16 games - 10 of which he started - his performance levels weren't quite up to the required standard.
The former Clemson star struggled to generate any consistent pass-rush opposite Derrick Brown. Williams had some fleeting moments against the run, but nothing to warrant an extended stay with the franchise under Dave Canales' new regime.
Of course, Evero's decision to stick around and work closely with Canales might work in Williams' favor. But considering the Panthers' current plight as a two-win team with no first-round pick to call upon, there can be no room for any sentiment when it comes to molding a more competitive roster.
It's hard to look at Williams' production and think another contract will arrive. Just what that means for his overall NFL future remains to be seen.