4 Carolina Panthers players who won't be missed in 2024
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Trading for reclamation projects on the off-chance they could galvanize their respective careers with the Carolina Panthers became a trademark of the Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer eras. Not many panned out as expected. Very few are likely to be around once Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have shaken things up.
Laviska Shenault Jr. is one of them. The Panthers gambled on the wide receiver fulfilling his promise by striking a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The compensation wasn't much. One could argue it was worth a gamble at the time. Unfortunately, the acquisition failed to reap the necessary rewards.
Shenault flashed moments when it looked like he could become a useful gadget weapon. There was more bravado than on-field production overall. With the Panthers looking to prioritize placing better weapons around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, the former second-round pick's future looks especially bleak.
Much will depend on Canales' perception of Shenault's skills and how they might fit into his system. While another short-term, team-friendly deal couldn't be completely ruled out, there is a big enough sample size to suggest it might be more advantageous to seek potential upgrades.
Players dipping in and out in terms of performance levels isn't going to cut it anymore. That, above all else, is why Shenault's time in Carolina could be a thing of the past soon.