4 Carolina Panthers with plummeting stock after 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers spent significant financial resources on strengthening the offensive line interior this offseason. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis form the team's new starting guard tandem. To say this is an upgrade that can help quarterback Bryce Young considerably would be a massive understatement.
Austin Corbett is switching to the center position as a result. Brady Christensen's been demoted to a versatile depth piece capable of occupying every position along the protection. This leaves Chandler Zavala as almost the forgotten man entering Year 2 of his professional career.
Zavala was taken in the fourth round in 2023 with hopes of becoming a potential starter over time. Injuries to key players meant the former North Carolina State bruiser was tasked with responsibilities he wasn't ready for. It came as no surprise to see the interior presence represent a deer in the headlights.
He was outmatched and overwhelmed on countless occasions. Zavala went to injured reserve after that, which was a blessing in disguise considering how things were unfolding between the white lines.
It was disastrous. Zavala gave up six sacks and three penalties from 374 offensive snaps. His 26.2 grade from Pro Football Focus was ranked dead last among qualifying guards and one of the lowest marks ever handed out by the analysis-based organization. There is a long road ahead for the player in pursuit of extended involvement moving forward.
Zavala's got a lot to prove. There wasn't much said about the lineman over early workouts, but Mike Kaye from the Charlotte Observer saw enough to leave him off his 53-man roster projection heading into training camp.
That would be surprising after just one season, but stranger things have happened. If nothing else, it highlights the fight Zavala has to win back the trust of a coaching staff with no emotional attachment to him whatsoever.