4 Carolina Panthers with plummeting stock after 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro saw himself as almost untouchable despite an inconsistent campaign in 2023. The Carolina Panthers had other ideas.
Nobody on a two-win team should walk into their previously held job unless it's someone with cornerstone credentials. Pineiro wouldn't be classed as that by any stretch, but he opted to skip voluntary organized team activities when everyone else showed up at some stage.
This was an odd development. It also provided Harrison Mevis with an opportunity to take the mantle and make the coaching staff think differently about their potential direction at the kicking spot next season.
Much has been made of Mevis' exceptional integration and consistency. His deep ball accuracy is superb. He showed out in front of the media. Dave Canales was suitably impressed, highlighting the player's willingness to compete as something that went over extremely well with Pineiro out of the equation.
Pineiro got back into the building for Carolina's mandatory minicamp. The veteran didn't participate in on-field drills during the first practice session. He missed two extra point attempts on Day 2, which only lent further weight to the claims that his time as the team's No. 1 option could be coming to an end.
This competition between Pineiro and Mevis will go on throughout training camp, one suspects. There wasn't a lot of emphasis on getting to know the rookie from the established figure's perspective based on comments to the media. After all, this is a man trying to take his job.
The battle will be fascinating to watch. Pineiro is in the driving seat by a small margin. But his prospects aren't cemented by any stretch of the imagination as Mevis fights with everything to become the Panthers' long-term kicker following a sensational college career at Missouri.
Pineiro didn't react well to having his place in jeopardy. It's also given Canales plenty to think about with camp on the immediate horizon.