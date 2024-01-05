4 Carolina Panthers who robbed the team blind in 2023
These individuals didn't match their lofty price tags.
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders came into the Carolina Panthers determined to become a three-down backfield threat. The veteran got decent money over his four-year deal. He was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and a Super Bowl appearance. Hopes were high this could be the replacement for Christian McCaffrey after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
Sanders dealt with some injury issues to open the campaign, which didn't help. The offensive line's inability to adjust to the new blocking concepts made it difficult to carve any momentum on the ground.
That said, the former second-round selection has been a major letdown. He's currently playing a backup role to Chuba Hubbard, who's demonstrated eye-catching capabilities as the No. 1 option - enough to suggest he'll have an important role to play under the new coaching regime in 2024. When Sanders does get touches, the entire offensive operation seems to halt.
This is an absolute disaster for the Panthers. They bucked the trend by paying a running back in free agency. Although it was surprising so soon after removing McCaffrey's bumper deal from the books, those in power genuinely felt Sanders could fill the gaping void left by the All-Pro.
How wrong they were.
What the future holds for Sanders is still being determined. He's set to count $7.65 million against the salary cap in 2024. More than $10 million in dead money means there's no financial benefit to moving him on next season, although the possibility cannot be completely dismissed looking at the player's regression.