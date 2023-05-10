4 Carolina Panthers rookies who can help themselves most at 2023 minicamp
By Dean Jones
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers needed help at the cornerback position heading into the offseason. Despite this, there's been a relative lack of urgency when it comes to strengthening the group either in free agency or during the 2023 NFL Draft, which was surprising to some considering the implications involved.
Jaycee Horn is set to take the league by storm next season with a healthy campaign, which is a positive. Donte Jackson is currently recovering from a torn Achilles and the less said about C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. from a production standpoint in 2022, the better.
This makes the undrafted free-agent signing of Rejzohn Wright an intriguing one. The former Oregon State star is a fluid mover with exceptional ball skills when breaking routes, which is matched by the sort of frame normally associated with NFL cornerbacks for good measure.
Wright excels in press coverage, which is something the Panthers lack aside from Horn. There is a level of hesitancy when watching film on occasion, with footwork another area of his game that needs refinement before confidence increases about his chances.
That said, Wright stands a chance of earning a roster spot if he puts everything together. His attitude and overall work ethic are also sure to go down well with Carolina's coaches throughout the offseason workout period.