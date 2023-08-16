4 Carolina Panthers on the roster bubble heading into 2023 Preseason Week 2
A big performance is needed from these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Deonte Brown - Carolina Panthers OL
Nobody needs to tell those within the Carolina Panthers offensive line room that their performance wasn't up to the required standard in Preseason Week 1. If we're being completely honest, it was an absolute disgrace.
Simple assignments were missed, stunts and shifts weren't picked up effectively, and confidence was seemingly low against a deep New York Jets defensive front that smelt blood. James Campen had some harsh words for his players once they returned to the locker room and big changes might be afoot if the same problems continue on Friday at the New York Giants.
The likes of Chandler Zavala and Nash Jensen have been getting work at right guard in practice this week. Some fans are also calling for the Panthers to give Deonte Brown another opportunity to prove he can carve out a role for himself.
Yes, you read that right.
Brown's dealt with some weight issues since joining the Panthers as a sixth-round selection. He's been on and off the roster as a result, but the interior lineman deserves credit for shedding a ton this offseason in the hope it can bring about improved fortunes.
The Panthers are missing Austin Corbett terribly. It's a case of having to make do until last year's free-agent signing is ready to return, so there's no harm in getting an extended look at Brown and seeing what they have in the former Alabama standout.
What comes next will define his future aspirations in Carolina.