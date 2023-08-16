4 Carolina Panthers on the roster bubble heading into 2023 Preseason Week 2
A big performance is needed from these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Javon Wims - Carolina Panthers WR
Only quarterback Matt Corral played more snaps on offense than Javon Wims in Preseason Week 1 against the New York Jets. But much like the former third-round selection, it was a disappointing performance overall for the wide receiver.
Wims is still finding his feet within the Carolina Panthers after joining the franchise late. He brought in just two receptions from seven targets versus the New York Jets, so there is a lot of hard work ahead to convince those in power he's worthy of a roster spot.
Injuries to Damiere Byrd and perhaps Terrace Marshall Jr. depending on his scan have opened things up for those further down the pecking order. Shi Smith is the one who stands to benefit most, but Wims must also recognize the opportunity in front of him this Friday at the New York Giants.
It would be a surprise if Wims didn't get prominent involvement again. The Panthers won't risk their starters for too long and Marshall will be kept out no matter the prognosis regarding his back tweak, but the margin for error is slimmer where the former Georgia standout is concerned after a lackluster outing to open Carolina's warmup games.
The Panthers brought in wideout Aron Cruickshank for a workout on Tuesday. This is the clearest sign yet that if players such as Wims cannot raise their performance levels, general manager Scott Fitterer will find someone that can.