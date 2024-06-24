4 Carolina Panthers with soaring stock after 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard emerged as one of the few bright spots for the Carolina Panthers' offense in 2023. After stepping into the starting role, the running back looked assured. He gained more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and emerged into a genuine three-down presence for good measure.
That didn't stop the Panthers from seeking alternatives under the new regime. Those in power traded up to land Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also signed Rashaad Penny, who's got a previous connection to Dave Canales from their time with the Seattle Seahawks and could force his way onto the 53-man roster.
This once again posed a significant challenge for Hubbard. Nothing new for the former Oklahoma State star during his stint with the team, but one he had to embrace with his customary determination and drive.
Hubbard came to the fore during early offseason workouts. He remains the No. 1 backfield option until Brooks fully recovers from a torn ACL. Canales was also impressed by his evolution into a tone-setting leader alongside tight end Tommy Tremble based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"I can’t talk about effort without talking about Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble. Two guys who really push each other to get their work in, to work on the small things, taking care of their bodies. The effort we’re looking for in practice—these guys are at the front of what we’re talking about. Trying to push the tempo, trying to make sure that the defense can feel the attacking style that we have. These are guys that have really stood out for me this spring as leaders in that regard."- Dave Canales via USA Today Sports
The Panthers couldn't have asked for more from Hubbard over this crucial early period. The player looks set to occupy an important role within Canales' run-first system. There's also plenty of financial incentive where the former fourth-round selection is concerned in a contract year.
Carolina's running back dynamic will shake up once Brooks gets the all-clear. Even then, Hubbard won't be giving up his spot without a fight.