4 Carolina Panthers spearheading positive culture shift in 2023
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
No matter what personnel a team has elsewhere, this is a quarterback-driven league. And the Carolina Panthers haven't had any stability at football's most pivotal position since their controversial decision to move on from Cam Newton in 2020.
A series of flawed trades and free-agent signings for reclamation projects went as expected. Carolina also drafted Matt Corral, but mismanaged reps and a serious foot injury ended his rookie campaign before it began.
Much like the coaching situation, something drastic was needed. Looking at the options available, Carolina's route was the boldest imaginable.
The Panthers sent shockwaves through the league by trading for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Their initial target was Bryce Young, who only enhanced this thought further throughout the evaluation process en route to hearing his name called first.
While there are durability concerns, Young has traits that cannot be taught. His processing is on another level, which is matched by supreme accuracy, composure under pressure, and the strongest work ethic imaginable for good measure.
Young's smooth transition into the Panthers has commanded immediate respect. There is an intent and confidence in the way he goes about his business that's already got more established locker room figures fully on board, with many speaking about how impressive the Alabama product has been to date.
Asking one player to shift the culture is a huge responsibility. Newton managed it with flamboyance and although Young might do it differently, he's got every chance of achieving similar feats.