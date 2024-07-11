4 Carolina Panthers with uncertain futures at 2024 training camp
By Ricky Raines
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
The final player with a cloud of uncertainty trailing him into training camp is Amare Barno. The former sixth-round pick is somewhat of a fan favorite, just to a lesser extent than popular players. But there’s always been an aura of optimism around his name when discussing his prospects with Carolina Panthers fans.
Barno's got the build that you’d probably draw up if you were creating an edge rusher on Madden, coming in at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds with 34-inch arms. The most eye-popping result of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine was his 4.36-second 40-yard dash. That may be still the hook that Carolina fans are hanging their hopeful hats on.
The results haven’t been there on the field. That's not a damning condemnation of the former Virginia Tech product - he was a sixth-rounder and the expectations should’ve been set accordingly. At least he's switched jersey numbers from the never-gonna-reach-it No. 90 somebody foolishly let him have initially.
Making the waters murkier for the once-Hokie, he’s coming off a torn ACL that fans found out about last month. There’s a serious chance Barno begins the season on the physically unable-to-perform list if he's not moved on entirely.
Two career sacks in 121 pass rush opportunities isn’t a scorching statistic that guarantees to serve as a placeholder for Barno's roster spot. Especially with new sets of eyes in the front office and coaching rooms.
The lack of firepower at the outside linebacker/edge position for the Panthers does play to the young player's benefit. If he were healthy, I’d anticipate him being involved in the rotation at least. But that's no guarantee whatsoever.
Being injured, Barno could find himself as the odd man out. This bears more significance if another team cuts a surprise pass rusher that’s eligible for the waiver wire. Of course, Dan Morgan and company hold dibs at the front of the list.