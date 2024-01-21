4 Carolina Panthers under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
Fans wouldn't be shedding any tears if these Carolina Panthers players departed.
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
There were a lot of frustrations associated with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The underperformance of running back Miles Sanders was arguably at the top of this dubious list.
The Panthers gave Sanders an eye-catching contract - especially considering they recently parted ways with Christian McCaffrey. He set a high bar for himself coming into the organization following a Pro Bowl campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. This centered on being a legitimate three-down presence capable of filling the void left by the All-Pro, who's thriving with the San Francisco 49ers.
Sanders dealt with some early injury issues, which wasn't ideal. He played through the pain, but the player's production lacked the explosiveness we came to expect during his time as the Eagles' primary backfield force.
The Penn State product went to injured reserve and was replaced by Chuba Hubbard. This spelled the end of his time as the team's starter thanks to the 2021 fourth-rounder taking over the mantle in emphatic fashion.
While Sanders was still given touches, the performance levels left a lot to be desired. The Panthers have a difficult decision to make with the player this offseason as a result.
It doesn't make much financial sense to cut their losses after just one season. That scenario might be forced upon the franchise if the veteran doesn't accept a backup role behind Hubbard or another potential recruit.