4 Carolina Panthers under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
Fans wouldn't be shedding any tears if these Carolina Panthers players departed.
By Dean Jones
Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers TE
Much like the situation with Miles Sanders, big things were expected of Hayden Hurst after he decided to sign for the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Again, these lofty goals weren't close to being met.
Hurst was a consistent pass-catching presence at the tight end spot for quarterback Joe Burrow to depend upon with the Cincinnati Bengals last season. This was an acquisition many approved of at the time - one that could hopefully give the offense a consistent presence at the position for the first time since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.
There were fleeting moments of promise from Hurst, but no more than that. The veteran failed to involve himself prominently in the passing game. However, there was plenty of blame to go around thanks to a poorly designed scheme and an offensive line incapable of providing quarterback Bryce Young with a clean pocket.
Hurst and many others suffered as a result. He brought in just 56.3 percent of his targets before a serious head injury resulted in not only a concussion - but also post-traumatic amnesia. Despite trying to get back, the Panthers rightfully threw in the towel to prevent any needless complications with nothing much to play for other than pride.
The former first-round pick out of South Carolina is keen to resume playing despite such a scary incident. But it's also glaringly obvious that the Panthers need to get themselves a legitimate difference-maker at the position this offseason.