4 Carolina Panthers under contract in 2024 that fans are ready to move on from
Fans wouldn't be shedding any tears if these Carolina Panthers players departed.
By Dean Jones
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
It seems as if Ian Thomas has been living on borrowed time for years. Many thought he'd be moved on without much fanfare attached in 2022 once his rookie contract expired. To the surprise of almost everybody, the Carolina Panthers handed him a three-year contract extension with decent money attached.
Thomas didn't deserve this sort of financial commitment despite improving the blocking aspect of playing the tight end spot. His influence has gradually regressed with every passing year - especially when it comes to being a part of Carolina's offensive strategy.
The former fourth-round selection mustered just nine targets all season - five of which he brought in. Thomas' blocking was nothing to write home about either. Something that puts his head firmly on the proverbial chopping block this offseason.
Fans have seen enough of Thomas. Just why the Panthers continued to throw call tight end screens in his direction is anyone's guess. Hopefully, this is a mistake the incoming head coach and offensive coordinator won't make.
Thomas has one year remaining on his deal and is set to count $6.03 million against the salary cap. His contribution doesn't justify the salary, so cutting him loose seems like a viable option to make room for some fresh blood within the tight end room.
Carolina needs to eat more than $3 million in dead cap to remove Thomas. unfortunately, this is the going rate for bad deals that shouldn't have been handed out in the first place.