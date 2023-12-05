4 Carolina Panthers veteran players who could be traded in 2024
Some established veterans could be traded by the Carolina Panthers in 2024.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade Donte Jackson
Considering how poorly Donte Jackson started the season, his production since the bye week has been largely encouraging. The cornerback remains susceptible to giving up a big play here and there, but his consistency is making strides as defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit continues to shine despite dealing with some serious injury issues of late.
Jackson was among the team's best players in Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that does not detract from the uncertain future facing the former LSU speedster once the 2023 campaign concludes.
The Carolina Panthers allocated decent money to Jackson's extension and now the chickens are coming home to roost. He is due to count a whopping $15.81 million against the salary cap on the final year of his deal, which is a substantial sum for a player who hasn't exactly set the world alight during his career.
Releasing Jackson with a post-June 1 designation is a legitimate option. Given how well the 2018 second-round pick is performing right now, a situation could emerge where another team comes in with a trade offer and takes on some of the money.
This at least ensures Carolina gets something back in return for their dead cash considerations. The Panthers took some calls for Jackson before the 2023 trade deadline, so interest could be there if the defensive back continues to put in solid performances down the stretch.