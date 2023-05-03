4 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 NFL Draft
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers DE/OLB
There was perhaps no player on the Carolina Panthers more nervous about the 2023 NFL Draft than Yetur Gross-Matos. The edge rusher endured some disappointing performances last season when additional responsibilities came his way, which was an absolute disaster when one considers those in power allowed Haason Reddick to leave in free agency for the Philadelphia Eagles when he wanted to stay.
Gross-Matos failed to generate any sort of pressure throughout the campaign. There were signs of progress against the run, but the consistency wasn't anything like what the coaching staff expected from someone who'd shown promise in a rotational role.
The Panthers didn't strengthen their options opposite Brian Burns in free agency. However, they traded up in the third round to land D.J. Johnson out of Oregon, who comes with eye-catching athletic traits that look tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.
While many believe Johnson to be a development project, general manager Scott Fitterer said the plan is to get their rookie on the field early and often. Something that casts further doubt on Gross-Matos' role next season.
There's a chance that the former Penn State star bounces back in a contract year. But with the promise of another veteran option joining the ranks in free agency, Gross-Matos could find himself further down the pecking order than ever before.