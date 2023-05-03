4 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 NFL Draft
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
The forgotten man within the Carolina Panthers' quarterback room is still around after trade speculation surrounding Matt Corral failed to become anything more. Whether there was any interest from elsewhere hasn't been revealed, but the Ole Miss product heads into the team's OTAs as the undisputed third option behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton.
Corral is back and healthy after a serious foot fracture ended his rookie campaign before it began. Last year's third-round selection has vowed to fight for an opportunity - however unrealistic that might be - so it'll be interesting to see how this particular dynamic unfolds throughout the preparation period.
The signal-caller doesn't seem like the type to roll over despite some cryptic Instagram posts around draft time. Frank Reich stated Corral and everyone else must earn their respective roles, but trading up to No. 1 overall is the clearest indicator yet that the player's future in Carolina is a bleak one.
Reich could take through three quarterbacks onto the roster - especially considering the durability concerns surrounding Young that cannot be ignored. However, if Corral puts together some decent film in the preseason and another team comes calling, a situation could emerge where he's shipped off for some much-needed 2024 draft capital.
It's a fine line and an unfortunate situation for Corral. Nobody could have envisaged such a luckless start to his NFL career, but this is a cutthroat business and once a new regime came into the fold, what came after with Young and Dalton's arrival was always a likely scenario.