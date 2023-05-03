4 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 NFL Draft
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III - Carolina Panthers CB
It's been surprising to see the Carolina Panthers ignore the cornerback position throughout the offseason. While many projected the franchise to identify a top prospect early in the 2023 NFL Draft, they resisted the temptation despite some huge questions marks surrounding the likes of Donte Jackson, C.J. Henderson, and Keith Taylor Jr.
The Panthers did bring in a defensive back with their final selection. Jammie Robinson was taken No. 145 overall and became the first drafted rookie to sign their contract - a big statement of intent from a player that has a huge chip on his shoulder.
Robinson is a smooth mover in coverage that can also thrive on special teams. If his transition goes smoothly, then it might see Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on the outside looking in.
Thomas-Oliver was a late-round selection himself who remains around after three years. He lasted just three games before injury cut his campaign short in 2022, so it wouldn't be a huge shock to see the Panthers go in a completely different direction.
The former Florida International standout is a good special teamer, which helps his cause. However, this is also an area where Robinson is expected to thrive, so moving on from Thomas-Oliver is a real possibility heading into the final year of his rookie deal.