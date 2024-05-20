4 Carolina Panthers whose stock soared after 2024 roster revamp
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Jadeveon Clowney was the Carolina Panthers' biggest offseason acquisition. The team attempted to bring in veteran pass-rush help in 2023 with Justin Houston and got burned, so to run back the same strategy bodes well for the team’s faith in the former No. 1 pick. He will certainly be a fan favorite given his ties to the University of South Carolina.
His 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens was his most productive since his Houston Texans days. Clowney passed or tied his highest tackle, sack, batted pass, and quarterback hit numbers since 2018 and forced two fumbles.
He was fifth among all edge rushers in the league in pass rush win rate - meaning he beat the assigned block on him within 2.5 seconds of the play beginning - despite being double-teamed on a quarter of the snaps he was on the field. Clowney also stayed healthy, playing in every game for the first time since 2017.
Clowney compared his career resurgence to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s in 2006, even choosing to wear No. 24 on the Ravens after wearing No. 90 for most of his career. The once-generational college prospect feels he has more to give to the Panthers and wants to continue playing with the same chip on his shoulder he has worn ever since leaving the Cleveland Browns after the 2022 campaign.
That’s not to say Clowney doesn’t have his share of naysayers. He is entering his 11th season in the league and has never been the go-to guy to generate pressure. His career-high sacks in a single season are 9.5, and he hasn’t been to a Pro Bowl since 2018.
There are no questions surrounding his explosive ability to get around blockers or his all-around talent. But some may be wondering if Clowney can truly be expected to be the first point of attack in a pass rush.
The Panthers seem to think so. Their lack of action to spell him with reliable edge competition means teams won’t have to worry about much else on the defensive side and will be free to set up double teams and chip blocks to disrupt him. If Clowney can be a consistent presence in the opponent's backfield, it should silence any doubt of age-based decline.