4 changes the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff must consider in Week 4
By Luke Gray
Jaycee Horn must shadow Ja’Marr Chase
There were more than a few eyebrows raised at the decision by Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan to pick up the fifth-year option on former top 10 pick Jaycee Horn. While no one has doubted the ability of the player, his lack of availability led many to speculate that the new regime would adopt a wait-and-see approach with the gifted cornerback.
When healthy, Horn is one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. He showed that at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 when tasked with limiting the influence of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Holding Adams - still widely regarded as a top-five wide receiver - to just four receptions for 40 receiving yards was encouraging. Some of those receptions came when the pass-catcher was matched up against Mike Jackson Sr., making Horn's coverage production even more impressive.
Adams was seen looking visibly frustrated on the sideline at points during the blowout loss. One can only imagine his lack of separation from Horn played a factor in this. He's rapidly becoming a pivotal piece of Carolina's puzzle. More importantly, there have been no signs of health issues this time around.
The tests for Horn continue this weekend at Bank of America Stadium. The South Carolina product will do battle with one of the NFL's best once again when Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals come to Charlotte.
Chase has quickly established himself as one of the league's most prolific pass-catchers following a sensational college career at LSU. He will likely reset the wide receiver market when he is given an extension. The wideout came to life on Monday Night Football after a slow start, burning the Washington Commanders for 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
For the Panthers, Horn must shadow Chase at every opportunity. As solid as Jackson has been for the team so far, it would be less than ideal to leave him matched up with a player of his quality.