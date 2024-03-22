4 cornerbacks Carolina Panthers can draft to replace Donte Jackson
The Carolina Panthers need more at the cornerback position...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Cam Hart
If Kamari Lassiter's stock has dropped considerably during the pre-draft assessment phase, the opposite is occurring for Cam Hart. The imposing cornerback turned heads in the best possible way during testing. This has alleviated concerns about his ability to become impactful at the next level - something that virtually guarantees he'll be taken at some stage on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hart is 6-foot-3 with the length to make his presence felt in press coverage. He's a slick mover downfield and makes a big impression over short-to-intermediate routes. The Notre Dame prospect's 4.5-second 40-yard dash time wouldn't be classed as elite speed by any stretch, but it was encouraging to see for a player his size.
More importantly, this shows up on tape. Hart's recovery skills are first-class, although he did show a tendency to get beat deep on occasion when going up against high-caliber wideouts at the college level. That said, his physical approach isn't scheme-dependent, which might entice him to Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero looking at how he deploys his unit.
Another prerequisite of Evero's scheme is having defensive backs capable of assisting against the run. Hart thrives in this regard and is a willing contributor. Once the player starts trusting his instincts a little better and adds more flexibility to his movement, it's hard to envisage a scenario where he doesn't carve out a successful NFL career for himself.