4 cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign William Jackson III
It's been a difficult season or two for William Jackson III. While the veteran's production was always of a pretty high standard, a series of luckless injuries brought an end to his time with the Washington Commanders and also led to a short stay on the Pittsburgh Steelers that lasted just one year.
Mike Tomlin saw something in Jackson last season when a trade was confirmed before the deadline. However, the Steelers were dealt a blow when the former first-round selection went to injured/reserve with a back complication that he was unable to recover fully from.
Considering the Carolina Panthers and their health problems with Donte Jackson and to a lesser extent, Jaycee Horn, they should approach with extreme caution if Jackson does end up being a person of interest. And everything would need to check out medically before the franchise made any sort of commitment.
Jackson will be coming to wherever he lands next with a huge chip on his shoulder. This extra motivation to silence some increasing doubters could be an asset to the Panthers, but they can ill-afford another injury-plagued member of their secondary if Ejiro Evero wants to enhance his head coaching credentials in a different environment.
It's a high-risk avenue to pursue. But if Jackson remains healthy, the rewards could be substantial.