4 cost-effective free agents Carolina Panthers should sign before 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Fabian Moreau
Finding help at the cornerback position is something most Carolina Panthers fans are clamoring for. Jaycee Horn's health is more important than ever before. Confidence isn't high that this unit can excel without the former first-round pick. It would be surprising to see Dan Morgan stand pat and not bring in someone else before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints arrives.
Morgan is higher on Dane Jackson than almost anybody. Fringe players such as Dicaprio Bootle and D'Shawn Jamison have an opportunity to establish themselves after both flashed promise last season. Hopes are also high surrounding rookie Chau Smith-Wade after his impressive start over early offseason workouts.
There are a lot of what-ifs and maybes within this group. Morgan tried to get Stephon Gilmore back but couldn't match his financial demands. That deal isn't dead in the water, but the general manager admitted attention had turned to other options that hadn't become public knowledge.
Finding the right fit is key. Looking at the remaining options on the market currently, Fabian Moreau looks like a solid addition who could be available at a bargain price at this stage of the offseason.
Moreau has been a solid performer throughout his career. He was tabbed as an unsung hero for the Denver Broncos defense last season, but it wasn't enough to get another deal. It's surprising to see the former fourth-round pick still sitting on the market, but that might not be the case for much longer all things considered.
The defensive back is hard-working, has emerged into an outstanding leadership presence, and knows how to keep opposing wide receivers locked up in coverage. It's never been perfect where Moreau is concerned, but one could argue he represents an upgrade on anything Carolina has aside from Horn.
If Morgan is intent on finding another cornerback - which is the likely scenario considering his pursuit of Gilmore - there are far worse options than Moreau. His previous experience should also enable a smooth transition into Ejiro Evero's defensive system to further sweeten the pot.