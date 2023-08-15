4 critical factors that will determine successful Carolina Panthers season in 2023
Carolina Panthers must run the football successfully
The Carolina Panthers' 2022 season was chaotic for a number of reasons. The most interesting aspect of the campaign could’ve been that the team's offensive rushing attack got much better after trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear stepped up mightily and were the focal points under interim head coach Steve Wilks.
Foreman signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason. But the Panthers didn’t waste any time and added Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders to lead the room.
Sanders not only made it to the Pro Bowl, but his contribution also helped push the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. He tallied a career-best 1,269 rushing yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.
Expect Sanders to see plenty of receptions in 2023 to fully expand his skill set. His rookie season showcased flashes in the passing game and this is something the Panthers should put to good use in pursuit of making things easier for Bryce Young.
The offensive line was a big part of the Panthers' ability to run the ball in 2022. The whole starting unit is returning as well as coach James Campen.
Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett, and Taylor Moton remain with the two through 2023. But Corbett will not be ready for the season opener due to him tearing his ACL in the season finale last year and no confirmed replacement has been named as yet.
With the addition of Sanders and if the line plays like they did last season, Carolina's rushing attack should be a focal point of the Panthers' offense moving forward. Especially until Young gets fully acclimatized.