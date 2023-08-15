4 critical factors that will determine successful Carolina Panthers season in 2023
Carolina Panthers must stay healthy
Durability is a major part of whether or not a team succeeds. Injuries are going to happen, but if the Carolina Panthers can avoid any significant complications to some of their key players, 2023 has the potential to be a great year as Frank Reich looks to get back his team into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The good thing about the Panthers roster is there’s much more depth than in previous years thanks to general manager Scott Fitterer and other staff. If someone goes down, fans can feel a little more confident about the next man up.
Some players with durability concerns in the past include D.J. Chark, who has yet to play a full season throughout his career. The dynamic wideout has built incredible chemistry with Bryce Young during training camp and if he’s able to stay healthy, could be a major asset.
Jaycee Horn has been an amazing cornerback when he’s been on the field for the Panthers. The problem is that he has only played in 16 out of his 34 possible games.
The good news is that Horn’s injuries have not been soft tissue injuries. In his rookie season, he broke his foot during his third NFL game. In 2022, the former first-round pick broke his wrist in Week 14 with the playoffs in close reach.
With Horn being out, the Panthers missed him dearly in the secondary. If he's able to stay healthy, the South Carolina product will surely emerge as one of the game's top cornerbacks next season.
Donte Jackson is another player that has had trouble staying healthy. But the former LSU speedster and Horn are 100 percent healthy heading into this season, which makes the defense a much better unit.
If the Panthers avoid major injuries and keep their best guys available, the sky is the limit.