4 critical failures from the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
It was a disaster from start to finish...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers didn't do enough for Bryce Young
When the Carolina Panthers made their bold move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young, there was an enormous sense of excitement across the franchise. This was the big move to finally solve their complex riddle under center. Other prospects were considered, but this seemed like the consensus choice from a long way out.
David Tepper bizarrely declared that the Panthers didn't need to surround Young with high-caliber weapons given his point-guard abilities under center. The complete lack of awareness was damning. It was also a glaring sign that things might get worse before they get better.
Aside from Adam Thielen, the rookie signal-caller had almost no dependability elsewhere in the passing game. This resulted in Young flashing but failing to put a consistent run of games together. Tepper's comments just made things worse.
Carolina's offensive line was a complete joke to further make life difficult for Young. Losing their two starting guards didn't help, but the blocking concepts coupled with Ikem Ekwonu's regression meant the former Alabama star was under constant duress.
In conclusion, the Panthers failed Young. They completely mismanaged his rookie season. They penny-pinched at the skill positions. They failed to get adequate depth on their protection. All this while C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans to the AFC South title within a set-up that enabled him to make an instant name for himself.
The Panthers must do right by Young this offseason. Anything less is incompetence of the highest order.