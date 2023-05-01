4 critical observations from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers are serious about Jonathan Mingo
As we’ve profiled previously in an article centered around elite Relative Athletic Scores for draft prospects in this class, Jonathan Mingo is a very impressive athlete. There’s no way to argue that point.
I began running mock draft scenarios in February when the Carolina Panthers were locked into the No. 9 overall spot before the Bryce Young trade, and I regularly found myself picking Mingo… but, with late-round picks such as 114 or even 132.
As the pre-draft process unfolded, NFL teams and draft pundits alike started fawning over the Ole Miss weapon. Mock drafts and big boards saw the wide receiver steadily climbing the ranks.
It made you wonder if the Panthers may have reached for him at the No. 39 overall pick, considering there were other areas that could stand to be upgraded with high-level talent at that point.
It wasn’t a reactionary pick. The coaches and scouting department genuinely loved Mingo as a prospect. He provides a dynamic skillset that just currently wasn’t on the roster. The prospect even mentioned that he was under the impression that if available at 39, the Panthers would be selecting him.
We’ve also seen young quarterbacks in the NFL take major strides when paired with legitimate, game-breaking weapons. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown (also a former Ole Miss Rebel) come to mind immediately.
Frank Reich clearly had some in-depth strategizing and projection focused around Mingo and his fit in this Thomas Brown-implemented offense based on his comments in the post-draft presser following the second day:
"We just see him as a really good scheme fit. We run a lot of shallows, crosses, we want to get the ball vertical. He’s been very effective there. When a guy has elite ball skills and you’ve got a super accurate passer, like we do, that’s just a really good combination."- Frank Reich via Newsday
Superlatives describing the second round wideout flow about as organically as he plays the game of football. This is a pick to be excited about, regardless of whatever preferences you may have had prior.