4 critical observations from the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers are not in rebuild mode – they’re expecting to compete
When a team picks first overall in the NFL Draft, it’s because they secured the worst regular season record for the prior season. Well, usually… unless the pick is acquired, as was the case with the Carolina Panthers this year.
Still, after missing the playoffs once again, relieving the coaching staff, trading away the top offensive playmakers, and ostensibly functioning through pure turmoil – the Panthers would be justified in conceding to a full-on rebuild.
But the selection of the most NFL-ready quarterback prospect equipped with process-blue ice water running through his veins, the free agent acquisitions, and the methodical approach to finding perfect personnel to compellingly operate the new offensive and defensive systems – this doesn’t feel like a rebuild one bit.
The veterans brought in didn’t come here for a big payday or because it’s a swanky active-lifestyle seniors’ community. The draft pieces added are expected to be fruitful for the future, absolutely. But, I believe they were also specifically chosen because they could immediately push their peers to be better and force this team into success.
I’m not implying that it’s a failure if Bryce Young doesn’t win NFL MVP next season. I’m not suggesting Jonathan Mingo should catch double-digit touchdowns and lead the team in receiving yards right away.
I do, however, believe that’s exactly the exceptionally high mentality each of them bring to the table. And that energy is going to be matched throughout the organization.
You don’t have to look any further than Miles Sanders’ comment when ESPN’s David Newton asked him before the draft about potentially playing with a 5-foot-10 rookie signal-caller:
"I mean, whoever we get, hopefully, it’s the best guy in the draft. And hopefully, whoever comes here just knows it’s time to work and we’re not rebuilding nothin’ over here, we’re trying to get straight to it."- Miles Sanders via Yahoo Sports
That’s precisely what I saw from this team this weekend – the intention of getting straight to it.