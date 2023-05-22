4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 OTAs Day 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen impresses
Even though the Carolina Panthers had to include wide receiver D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed them the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, those in power did a great job of filling out the room with capable performers this offseason.
There is a nice blend of youth and experience after a frenzied period of free agency and the draft. This should assist rookie quarterback Bryce Young exponentially during his important transition from college to the pros.
One of the biggest names to arrive was Adam Thielen. Much has been made about the player's age at 32 years old, but it's evident there is still plenty left in the tank looking at his overall body of work with the Minnesota Vikings last season.
Thielen wasted no time in making his mark with an outstanding opening session at OTAs. The Pro Bowler's slick route-running was evident according to those in attendance and he finished off practice with an exceptional catch to whet the appetite further.
There isn't much more Thielen needs to achieve before riding off into the sunset. But the player has already talked about having a chip on his shoulder after many questioned his decision to join a team said to be rebuilding in the Panthers.
If Thielen keeps this up throughout the summer, sky's the limit.